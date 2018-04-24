Ohio Employers Likely To Get A Big Rebate

  • Columbus, Ohio
    Ohio Bureau of Worker's Compensation building
Employers could be getting a big rebate if the Board of Directors for the Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation approves it. 

BWC Administrator Sarah Morrison says the agency’s investment strategy is paying off. So she will ask the board to give $1.5 billion in premium rebates to employers this summer.

“If our board approves this rebate, the Bureau of Worker’s Compensation will have saved Ohio employers $8 billion in worker’s compensation costs since 2011 through our rebates, reduction in premium and grant dollars," Morrison says.

The rebate plan, which is expected to win approval from the board, will also allow an estimated $48 million to go to schools and $111 million to local governments. 

