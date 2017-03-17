Ohio GOP Chair Addresses Retherford Charges

The pressure to resign is mounting for an Ohio House Republican who’s accused of driving around Butler County drunk with a loaded weapon last Sunday. 

Authorities allege that Representative Wes Retherford of Hamilton had a loaded gun in his car when they found him passed out in a McDonald’s drive thru in the early morning hours.

He’s facing a drunk driving charge and a felony gun charge.

Now the Ohio Republican Party Chair is speaking out. Jane Timken says the party must be represented by officials who have the confidence of their constituents and the discipline to govern. She goes on to say that the allegations against Retherford have called both aspects into question and that he should resign if the accusations are true.

The leader of the Butler County Republican Party has called for Retherford to resign.

