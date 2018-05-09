Ohio GOP Feeling Confident In General Election Matchups With Dems

The Ohio Republican Party is feeling confident going into November’s General Election after all of its endorsed statewide candidates won by large margins, starting at the top of the ticket with Mike DeWine as their gubernatorial nominee. The party has a plan to reach out to voters across the spectrum.

The Ohio Republican Party says, despite all the talk of the so-called “Blue Wave,” it’s actually the GOP that’s seeing the enthusiasm from voters.

Blaine Kelly, the party’s spokesperson, says they now plan to harness that enthusiasm to reach out to independents and what he calls disaffected Democrats. The brutal $10 million primary was the most expensive in state history, but Kelly says Mary Taylor supporters will come around to support Mike DeWine.

“Families have disagreements but at the end of the day you know we’re going to come together and we’re going to do what’s best for the state of Ohio, these voters are going to come home for Mike DeWine,” says Kelly, who also points out that Republicans had a 20% larger voter turnout than Democrats.

