Ohio Governor Grants Clemency To Death Row Inmate

By 49 seconds ago
  • Shutterstock.com

Gov. John Kasich has granted clemency to a death row inmate scheduled to be put to death next month. 

William Montgomery was scheduled to be executed on April 11th for the 1986 murder of Debra Ogle of Toledo, and was sentenced to life for killing her roommate Cynthia Tincher in the same robbery.

Earlier this month, the Ohio Parole Board recommended 6-4 against the pending execution scheduled because of questions about the integrity of the trial court process. Kasich didn’t add any comments to his order that Montgomery’s sentence be commuted to life in prison.

It’s the sixth time Kasich has granted clemency since he took office in 2011.

Tags: 
Gov. John Kasich
Ohioans to Stop Executions
clemency
William Montgomery

Related Content

Next Inmate Scheduled For Execution Asks Parole Board For Life In Prison Instead

By Dec 2, 2016
Karen Kasler

The first man scheduled to be put to death in Ohio since a problematic execution almost three years ago is asking for life without parole.  But the state parole board's recommendation may not even matter right away.

As GOP Primary For Governor Comes Closer, Taylor Continues To Get Further Away From Kasich

By Mar 21, 2018
Karen Kasler

For years, it seemed Mary Taylor and her boss John Kasich were a tight team. But in the last few months, as Taylor has been running an increasingly aggressive campaign to succeed Kasich as governor, she seems to be pushing away from him.

State School Superintendent And Governor Say They Work Well Together - But Apparently Don't Talk

By Mar 13, 2018
Karen Kasler

The state school board has voted to oppose a controversial bill that would give the governor more authority over a new education and workforce agency. And there are questions about the relationship the state’s education leader has with Gov. John Kasich.

Kasich Says Report That Job Growth Is Below His Predecessor's Is "Fake News"

By Mar 12, 2018
Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich is sounding off about a report over the weekend saying that his job creation record for the last two years is only slightly better than that of his Democratic predecessor, Ted Strickland.

Some Of Kasich's Gun Reforms Have Already Been Proposed - By Democrats

By Mar 2, 2018
Karen Kasler

Among Republican Gov. John Kasich’s new proposals on gun laws are a ban on accelerators called bump stocks” and a so-called “red flag” bill, which would allow law enforcement to seize guns of people deemed to be dangerous. But these ideas have already been proposed by minority Democrats in the Republican dominated legislature.