Ohio Governor Says Flooding Could Have Been Much Worse

By 10 hours ago
  • Ohio Dept of Transportation Facebook page

Thousands of Ohioans are spending today cleaning up flood damage. 

The National Weather Service reports the Ohio River crested at 60.5 feet yesterday – its highest level in more than two decades. Floodwaters in southwest and central Ohio are beginning to recede. Gov. John Kasich has declared a state of emergency in 17 counties. And he says in most of those places, preparation by emergency crews prevented more damage.

“The good news is, for a lot of people, not everybody, but for a lot of people, they are either in their homes or they return to their homes and there’s been minimal damage to them.”

But some roads throughout the state remain under water. Weather officials are hoping the next couple of days, which are supposed to be dry, will allow some of the flooded areas to recover.

