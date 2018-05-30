Ohio House Speaker Fight Takes Some Strange Turns

By
  • Wednesday May 30, 2018
    House Speaker Pro Tem Kirk Shuring talks with reporters
    Jo Ingles

The fight over who will be the speaker of the Ohio House through the end of this year continues to take a stranger turn as members try to find a replacement for former House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger.  He resigned in April amid an FBI investigation into his activities. 

Finance Chair Ryan Smith wants to be the speaker through December as well as next year. He and 26 of his House colleagues, including Democrat Bernadine Kennedy Kent, say they want to vote on who will be Speaker immediately.

“Let’s have a vote. Let’s have clarity. I’m a big boy. I can take it either way. But let’s go," Smith says.

But acting Speaker Kirk Schuring has given all members until close of business Friday to vote on one of two plans to resolve this. Schuring says the House won’t be back in session until Tuesday, so he can’t call for a vote right now.  But Representative Mike Duffey, who backs Smith, says if the powers that be wanted that vote, it could happen.

“They could ask the highway patrol to go collect all 99 members," Duffey says.

Duffey says Smith’s supporters are being denied access to the House’s legal counsel, so they can’t ask for an opinion. In a written statement, Rep. Larry Householder, who also wants to be speaker in January, is calling for lawmakers to make a rule change to allow Schuring to serve as speaker through the end of this year. 

Ohio House speaker fight

Speaker Saga Goes On Through Holiday Weekend With Some Talk But No Action

By May 29, 2018
Daniel Konik

There is no official action scheduled in the Ohio House today. Over the holiday weekend there was talk, but little change in the saga over who will be the Speaker till the end of the year - with the acting Speaker saying he’s willing to stay on and the representative with the most votes saying no deal.

Why Won't House Leaders Just Take The Speaker Vote Already?

By May 24, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

This week marked the second in a row without a voting session in the Ohio House. All sessions were canceled because majority Republicans cannot decide on a leader to replace former House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger. He resigned in April and is embroiled in an FBI investigation involving his associations with payday lending lobbyists. 

Capitol Chaos: Speaker Fight Leads To Dysfunction And Disruptions

By May 23, 2018
Karen Kasler

Ohio House sessions for this week have, once again, been cancelled due to controversy over who will be the next speaker. The fight that’s been brewing among majority Republicans in the House Is now affecting the business of the legislature - and is quickly becoming a campaign issue.