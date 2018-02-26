Ohio Joins Cities, Counties, Other States In Filing Lawsuit Against Prescription Pill Distributors

Ohio has joined communities around the state, along with cities, counties and some other states in suing four companies that distributed prescription painkillers that they say helped fuel the deadly opioid crisis. And two of the targets of the suit are Ohio-based.

Attorney General Mike DeWine hinted at a news conference in October that this suit was coming when he said he’d sent a letter to major prescription pill distributors, asking them to help fund the fight against the epidemic that’s killing well over nine people a day in Ohio. "These are the drug distributors, who flooded our state with pills that they knew far exceeded legitimate medical needs.”

The suit names McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and two Ohio-based companies, Miami-Luken in Springboro and Cardinal Health in Dublin. Ohio was already suing five painkiller manufacturers. Distributors have said they only responded to demand for medicine, and point the blame back on federal drug regulators and doctors.

Report Says Deadly Overdose Deaths Are Still Way Up, Suggesting Opioid Crisis Is Far From Over

By Feb 13, 2018
Karen Kasler

It’ll be a while before the state puts out new official numbers on Ohio’s deadly opioid crisis. But the federal Centers for Disease Control says it has new stats that show the epidemic is nowhere close to slowing down.

Kasich Rolls Out New Reporting Guidelines For Wholesale Drug Distributors

By Feb 1, 2018
Andy Chow

Wholesale drug distribution companies will have to revamp their recordkeeping to keep up with new state reporting standards. Ohio’s pharmacy board plans to roll out an enhanced monitoring system to weed out suspicious activities, in hopes of cracking down on opioid addiction.

Attorney General Says He Wants Drug Makers He's Suing To "Come To The Table" - And Bring Money

By Oct 30, 2017
Karen Kasler

Ohio’s attorney general says the state needs to be doing more to fight the opioid crisis, which last year killed an average of 11 Ohioans a day. The AG says he’s putting pressure on the drug companies the state is already suing.

Gov. Kasich Says State Is Looking At Claims In Trying To Decide Whether To Sue Drug Distributors

By Oct 19, 2017
Daniel Konik

A report from 60 Minutes and the Washington Post on Sunday suggested central Ohio based Cardinal Health and other opioid painkiller distributors persuaded Congress to weaken the Drug Enforcement Agency’s authority. Gov. John Kasich talked about that today in an exclusive interview.

Latest in Ohio's Opioid Crisis - The State Is Suing Some Drug Manufacturers

By May 31, 2017
Jo Ingles

Ohio’s Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against five major drug companies that make opioids, saying they have contributed to the overdose crisis here. Ohio leads the nation in the number of opioid deaths, with more than 4000 in 2016.  