Ohio Lawmakers Pass Bill To Make Sales Tax Holiday Permanent And They Added Something

By 11 seconds ago
  • Ohio Public Television

Lawmakers have sent to Gov. John Kasich a bill that would make a permanent sales tax holiday one weekend in August, replacing the temporary one Ohioans have seen for the past three years. The bill also includes a provision meant to make schools safer.

Republican Representative Tim Schaffer says the sales tax holiday helps the state’s bottom line because shoppers buy non-exempt items while taking advantage of the tax-free school supplies.

“The state of Ohio, because of all of the extra things families buy, enjoyed in last year’s sales tax holiday, a $4.7 million increase in tax revenue for that month,” Schaffer said.

But critics say that often just means less revenue in another month, and add that retailers sometimes raise their prices during the holiday. This bill also contains a provision that allows educational service centers to levy a property tax specifically to fund security and mental health services for those schools. 

Tags: 
Sales Tax Holiday
Ohio Legislature

Related Content

Senate Unanimously Approves Bill To Create Permanent Sales Tax Holiday

By Feb 7, 2018
Karen Kasler

Ohio is the only Midwest state that’s had a sales tax holiday for the last three years. And now the Senate has unanimously approved a bill that would guarantee it would be an annual event.

Back To School Sales Tax Holiday Underway

By Aug 4, 2017
Dan Konik

If you need to buy some school supplies for the kids or even some new clothes for yourself, this might be the weekend to do it. You won’t pay sales tax on many items purchased in Ohio because of the state’s sales tax holiday. 

Retailers Use Study To Push Plan To Make Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday Permanent

By Feb 17, 2016
Karen Kasler

The state’s retailers are pushing lawmakers to put in place permanently a three-day sales tax holiday in August for clothing and school supplies. And they have a new study that shows big numbers to support it.