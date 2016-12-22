Ohio Republican Party Chair Sends Out Endorsements As He Prepares To Fight For His Job

By 4 hours ago
  • Statehouse News Bureau

The chair of the Ohio Republican Party is facing a challenge to his leadership at the state party’s meeting next month, after a public feud with the Donald Trump campaign during the presidential race. Matt Borges is now apparently campaigning to keep his job.

Borges ended up backing Trump, but the lack of full throated support bothered some in the party. Trump’s Ohio campaign director Bob Paduchik, who announced a split with Borges at one point, is slated to be the national party’s deputy director. And Stark County GOP vice chair Jane Timken says she has the support of the President Elect to unseat Borges. But Borges said in a letter to the state central committee that he has in his corner House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, Senate President Keith Faber and incoming Senate President Larry Obhof, as well as at least four of Ohio’s 12 Republican members of Congress. Several statewide officials haven’t announced which side they’re on, including Gov. John Kasich, who continued to criticize Trump after dropping out of the presidential race, and the others who campaigned for Trump.

Tags: 
Ohio Republican Party
Matt Borges
Bob Paduchik
Jane Timken

Related Content

Trump Ohio Campaign Director Backing Borges' Challenger

By Dec 20, 2016
Jo Ingles

Insiders are saying that President-elect Donald Trump wants new leadership at the top of the Ohio Republican Party. Now Trump’s top ally in Ohio is doing what he can to unseat current GOP chair Matt Borges.

Ohio Republican Party Chair May Face Challenge From Candidate Who Says She's Backed By Trump

By Dec 5, 2016
Karen Kasler

The head of the Ohio Republican Party is likely to have a challenger to his re-election to that position next month.

Trump Supporters Disappointed With Ohio GOP

By Oct 18, 2016
Rachel Niemi

Donald Trump’s supporters in Ohio are being forced to take sides after the presidential nominee cut ties with the chair of the Ohio Republican Party. This fracture could have lasting impact after the votes are counted.

Former Chairs Talk About Future Of Their Parties After 2016 Election

By Nov 21, 2016
OGT/Ohio Channel

This election has emboldened supporters of Donald Trump, and left Hillary Clinton’s backers devastated. But it’s also brought up big questions for those who align themselves with the major political parties. Two former party chairs took time recently to talk about what the results of this election mean for the future.