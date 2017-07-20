Ohio Right To Life Changes Its Process For Making Endorsements

Candidates for political office in Ohio who want to be endorsed by the state’s largest organization opposing abortion will have to meet new criteria. 

Candidates who oppose abortion but think it should be allowed in cases of rape or incest will no longer be eligible for Ohio Right to Life’s endorsement. This litmus test, according to the organization’s Katie Franklin, will streamline candidate’s positions with anti-abortion legislation being passed in Ohio.

“Our pac, over the last few years, has endorsed a handful of candidates who do have exceptions in this circumstance but our legislative strategy has been to only advocate for legislation that does not have exceptions.”

Presidential candidates will be exempted from the new criteria because the national committee’s rules are different. NARAL Pro Choice Ohio’s Kellie Copeland issued a written statement saying this new standard solidifies Ohio Right to Life's alignment with “extremists like President Donald Trump who believe that women who have abortions should be punished.”
 

