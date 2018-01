The state Senate has passed a bill that would change the way fetal remains can be handled.

The bill requires what is being called the human burial or cremation of fetal remains following an abortion, and as expected, it passed along party lines. The legislation is backed by Ohio Right to Life. But opponents of it say it is unconstitutional. The bill now goes to the House for consideration. A similar bill was proposed in the House in 2015, but never got through committee.