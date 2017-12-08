Ohio Supreme Court Justice O'Neill Officially Resigns To Run For Governor

By Dec 8, 2017
As expected, Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill has submitted his resignation. But it’s not effective immediately.

O’Neill has been running for Governor since October and hasn't been hearing cases since then. He's now announced he’s leaving the court January 26. In newly released emails, Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor made it clear that she thinks he should have quit the day he began running six weeks ago. And some Republican and even Democratic state leaders have questioned his presence on the bench once he started making his public policy positions known. The Ohio Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Counsel, in a written statement, says it cannot confirm if a formal complaint has been filed against O’Neill for that. O’Neill is the only Democrat on the state’s high court, and his replacement would be picked by Republican Gov. John Kasich. But O'Neill says he most often votes along with O’Connor anyway.

