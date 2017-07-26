Ohio Supreme Court Sides With Cities, Rules State Traffic Camera Rules Unconstitutional

By 4 minutes ago
  • Daniel Konik

The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the right of cities to use traffic cameras without certain restrictions passed by state lawmakers, saying the state law that restricts those cameras is unconstitutional.

The court ruled 5-2 in striking three provisions of the law, including requirements that an officer be posted with each camera and that cities conduct traffic studies and awareness campaigns before turning on cameras. Dayton’s Assistant city attorney John Musto told the court in January that the law conflicts with local home rule authority.  “The power is provided directly by the constitution, and as this Court has repeatedly held, the power may not be withdrawn by the General Assembly.”

Backers of cameras say they’re safety tools, but lawmakers who pushed for the regulations said they were concerned about the millions in revenue raised by cameras, often in small communities. Most of the more than 20 camera programs in cities were shut down after the law passed in 2014.

Tags: 
traffic cameras
Ohio Supreme Court

Related Content

Justices Hear Case Over State's Law On Traffic Cameras, Which Cities Say Amounts To A Ban

By Jan 10, 2017
Daniel Konik

A two-year old state law that sets rules on traffic cameras went before the Ohio Supreme Court, in a case filed by cities who claim the law actually amounts to a ban on those devices.

Ohio Supreme Court To Review 2014 Law Requiring Officers With All Traffic Cameras

By Jan 10, 2017
Dave Hewison Photography/Shutterstock.com

The Ohio Supreme Court will once again take up the issue of red light and traffic cameras Tuesday, deciding the constitutionality of a law that requires cities to post officers alongside those cameras if they want to continue using them. A trip back into the archives explains the basics of the case.