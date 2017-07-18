Ohio Supreme Court Sides With Father In Difficult Case Involving Two-Year Old Adopted Child

By 6 minutes ago
  • Daniel Konik

The Ohio Supreme Court has decided a tough case that involving two young parents, which will likely mean a two-year-old child will be taken from the Tennessee family he’s lived with since birth.

The mother had been clear that the adoption would happen immediately after the child’s birth in Butler County. She and the father had had only sporadic contact and there was no financial support. The father sued for custody, but two lower courts said he had willfully abandoned the mother. The father’s attorney Michaela Stagnaro told the Ohio Supreme Court in June she understands how difficult this is for the adoptive family. “But we also understand that my child, as a parent, has a fundamental right to the care and support of the child.”

The Ohio Supreme Court said everyone in this case has the child’s best interests at heart and the options are imperfect. But the justices ruled that willful abandonment is more than a lack of financial support, so the father’s consent would be necessary for the adoption to proceed.

Tags: 
Ohio Supreme Court
adoption
adoption rights

Related Content

Ohio Supreme Court Will Decide If Child Under 13 Can Be Charged With Sex Crime

By May 17, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

Kids under 13 can’t be charged with rape in Ohio. But the Ohio Supreme Court will decide if they can be charged with other sex crimes if both involved in the act were under 13.  The court heard arguments in a case involving a 12-year-old and a nine-year-old.

Unanimous Ohio Supreme Court Rules School's Bookbag Search That Led To Gun Was Legal

By May 11, 2017
Daniel Konik

The Ohio Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that a student’s constitutional rights weren’t violated by a search of an unattended book bag that led to the discovery of a gun.

Hundreds Of Thousands Of Adoptees Now Get The Chance To See Long-Hidden Adoption Records

By Mar 20, 2015
Karen Kasler

A new law now allows access to birth records to 400,000 adoptees from around the world who were born in Ohio between 1964 and 1996. A few of them traveled from 14 states to gather in Columbus last night, to prepare to be first in line at the Ohio Department of Health on the first day of the new law.