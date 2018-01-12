Ohioans Brace For Winter Storm As ODOT Crews Prepare Roads For Worst Case Scenario

Many schools throughout the state are closing early because the ice and snow is expected later this afternoon. Ohio Department of Transportation crews are preparing for it.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s Matt Bruning says road crews in all parts of Ohio are busy.

“More than 1300 snow plows, 3000 drivers driving those snow plows and they’ll all be on duty all weekend long until we get all of this snow and ice cleaned up and roads cleared.”

Bruning says this kind of storm is the most difficult for ODOT.

“Ice and freezing rain is, by far, the toughest thing to deal with because it comes down in liquid form so a lot of what we put down on the highways simply washes off. So you’ve got to use a lot more salt to keep ahead of it to keep those roadways salted.”

Many schools, universities, and businesses are closing early Friday to get out ahead of the storm which is supposed to hit at rush hour.