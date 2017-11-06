Ohioans Go To The Polls To Vote On Victim's Rights, Drug Prices And Much More

By 13 seconds ago
  • Statehouse News Bureau

Ohioans will be going to the polls tomorrow to vote on victim’s rights, drug prices and many local candidates and issues. 

Issue 1 is the constitutional amendment known as Marsy’s Law, which would put victims' rights in the Ohio constitution. The controversial and costly Issue 2 is the Drug Price Relief Act, a proposed law, not a constitutional amendment. Backers say it would lower prices the state pays for drugs for Medicaid and other programs to the same level the Veterans Administration pays. Ohioans will also cast votes on thousands of local candidates and more than 1500 local issues from schools to parks. More than 179,000 people have already voted early. In the last off-year election two years ago, more than 43% of registered Ohio voters cast ballots.

"Marsy's Law" Will Be On Statewide Ballot This Fall

By Jul 17, 2017
Jo Ingles

Ohioans will be voting on an issue this fall that, if passed, would add what backers call a victim’s bill of rights to the Ohio constitution. 

Ohio Republican Party Files Elections Complaint

By Nov 3, 2016
Dan Konik

The Ohio Republican Party is taking issue with the Ohio Democratic Party over its slate card that has been sent to Ohio voters.

Voters Considering Writing In Presidential Candidates Cautioned

By Oct 17, 2016
Warren County Board of Elections

This weekend brought out a tape of Republican nominee Donald Trump making lewd and potentially criminal allegations about interactions with women and a Wikileaks dump of Wall Street speeches by Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. And those revelations have some Ohioans reconsidering their presidential vote. 

Why It Is Illegal To Take Pictures Of Your Ballot

By Oct 28, 2016
Jo Ingles

It is currently a felony to take a picture of your ballot in Ohio. Some lawmakers plan to sponsor a bill to allow voters to take those pictures if they want. But there’s a reason that law was put in place.

Republican Representatives Sponsor Bill To Allow Voters To Post Pics Of Their Ballots

By Oct 25, 2016
Ohio House of Representatives

It’s a felony in Ohio for a voter to take a picture of a filled-out ballot and post it on social media. Two Republican lawmakers want to change that.