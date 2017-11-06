Ohioans Go To The Polls To Vote On Victim's Rights, Drug Prices And Much More

Ohioans will be going to the polls tomorrow to vote on victim’s rights, drug prices and many local candidates and issues.

Issue 1 is the constitutional amendment known as Marsy’s Law, which would put victims' rights in the Ohio constitution. The controversial and costly Issue 2 is the Drug Price Relief Act, a proposed law, not a constitutional amendment. Backers say it would lower prices the state pays for drugs for Medicaid and other programs to the same level the Veterans Administration pays. Ohioans will also cast votes on thousands of local candidates and more than 1500 local issues from schools to parks. More than 179,000 people have already voted early. In the last off-year election two years ago, more than 43% of registered Ohio voters cast ballots.