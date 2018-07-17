Ohioans Will Get Access To Free Online Skills Training Program Through State's Libraries

Ohioans who want to learn new job skills will soon have the chance to do that through the state’s public libraries.

The website Lynda.com offers more than 12,000 videos that teach computer skills and software. Now, public library users throughout Ohio can access that website free by simply plugging in their library card number. Michelle Francis of the Ohio Library Council says this will help Ohioans learn important job skills without leaving their homes.

“We are excited to be the first in the nation to offer this statewide and to insure there are no barriers as far as access.”

Library card holders who don’t have personal computers or internet access can use the computers at their local libraries. The service is part of the job search social network LinkedIn.