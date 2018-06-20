Ohio's Attorney General Offers Schools New Tools To Deal With Possible School Shootings

  Attorney General Mike DeWine
    Attorney General Mike DeWine
    Jo Ingles

Ohio’s top law enforcement official is offering two things to school districts statewide to enhance their safety plans for their buildings. The goal is to make schools safer if a school shooting occurs.

Schools are already required to provide floor plans as part of their annual safety reports. Attorney General Mike DeWine is offering to loan districts one of six drones to be used to take realistic pictures of their school buildings. He says those pictures will then be loaded into a safety database used by first responders.

"These photos will be accessible to law enforcement only and only for legitimate law enforcement purposes,” DeWine says.

DeWine’s office is also offering short videos to schools that give school employees information on how to prevent and deal with an active shooter.

