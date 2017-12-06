Ohio's Auditor Now Calling For An Investigation Into State's Medical Marijuana Program

By
  • Ohio Auditor Dave Yost
    Ohio Auditor Dave Yost
    Statehouse News Bureau

State Auditor Dave Yost says questions about past drug convictions of a consultant who played a key role in Ohio’s new medical marijuana program, set to begin operation in September, need to be addressed now. And he says it’s time for an investigation.

Yost says he’s troubled by reports that the consultant who graded applications from companies seeking licenses had drug convictions in his past.

“This is an epic fail. I’m outraged.”

Yost questions how someone with those convictions could be hired by the state for up to $150,000 to do that work.

“I think this revelation calls into question all of the work that’s been done.”

Yost, who is running for attorney general, wants current A.G. Mike DeWine, who is running for governor, to start a full investigation into how this consultant was chosen by the Ohio Department of Commerce, the lead agency overseeing Ohio’s medical marijuana program. The agency’s request for proposal for consultants did not ask about past criminal convictions. 

Ohio medical marijuana law
Dave Yost

