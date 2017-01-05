Ohio's Civil Asset Forfeiture Bill Signed Into Law

It will be harder for police, prosecutors and the government to seize private property in Ohio under a new bill signed into law.

The bill requires a criminal conviction before law enforcement can permanently confiscate personal property or cash in many cases. Jesse Hathaway of the Heartland Institute says it strikes a good balance.

“….between the government and police who wish to get high dollar criminals and their assets off the streets but at the same time, they are balancing property owners constitutional rights.”

This new civil asset forfeiture law had widespread bipartisan support. Under the law, police and prosecutors would be able to confiscate money only if a person alleged to have received more than $15,000 in crimes.