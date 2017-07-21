Ohio's Jobless Rate Rises Slightly, But State Is Still Growing Jobs

Ohio’s jobless rate for last month creeped up again, but the state maintains there’s still good news in the numbers.

The unemployment rate for June was 5 percent, up a tenth of a point from May and more than half a percent higher than the national average. But the state says it gained 11,500 jobs – most of those were state and local government jobs. On Twitter, Gov. John Kasich touted an increase of more than 459,000 jobs during his time in office. But economists have said Ohio may be on a track for slower job growth than last year, which was the worst year for job creation since the recession ended in 2009.