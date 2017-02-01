Ohio's Major Party Chairs Appear Together For The First Time; Talk 2018 Election

By 32 minutes ago
  • Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper and Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken take questions from reporters at the annual Ohio Associated Press Legislative and Political Preview Session in Columbus.
    Karen Kasler

The chairs of the two major political parties in Ohio appeared together for the first time today, at a forum for journalists in Columbus. And one of the topics was the 2018 election for governor.

Secretary of State Jon Husted and Attorney General Mike DeWine, both likely Republican candidates for governor, have raised millions already. Ohio Democratic Party chair David Pepper admits time is growing short for possible Democratic candidates. “They’re going to have to raise a lot of money. There’s no doubt about that," Pepper said. And as for Husted and DeWine, Pepper continued, "My guess is that those two candidates will be spending a lot of the money against each other.”

Newly installed Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken has a different challenge – righting the financial ship at her party: “And that’s my job right now is to replenish the party’s coffers, make sure that we are strong and ready for 2018.”

But Timken says primaries are important and at this point, she won’t tip the scale toward a candidate.

Tags: 
2018 election
Ohio Gubernatorial race 2018
Jane Timken
David Pepper

