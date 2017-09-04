Ohio's Next Execution Remains On Schedule With Clemency Denial, But Kasich Delays Other Dates

Ohio’s next execution appears to be on schedule for a week from tomorrow, now that Gov. John Kasich has denied clemency to the condemned killer.

Kasich denied mercy for 45 year old Gary Otte, originally from Indiana but convicted of killing Robert Wasikowski and Sharon Kostura in two days of robberies in Parma in 1992. Otte’s lawyers had claimed severe bullying as a child led to drug abuse and depression, but the parole board agreed with the state that he had rejected the positive paths available to him. Ronald Phillips’ execution in July was the first in three years, and came after the US Supreme Court upheld Ohio’s three drug mixture. Kasich also announced the November execution of Alva Campbell Jr remains on schedule, but the next three are slightly delayed after a review of the schedule and the court ruling.