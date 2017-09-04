Ohio's Next Execution Remains On Schedule With Clemency Denial, But Kasich Delays Other Dates

By 3 minutes ago
  • Gary Otte is set to be executed on September 13.
    Gary Otte is set to be executed on September 13.
    Ohio Department Rehabilitation and Correction

Ohio’s next execution appears to be on schedule for a week from tomorrow, now that Gov. John Kasich has denied clemency to the condemned killer.

Kasich denied mercy for 45 year old Gary Otte, originally from Indiana but convicted of killing Robert Wasikowski and Sharon Kostura in two days of robberies in Parma in 1992. Otte’s lawyers had claimed severe bullying as a child led to drug abuse and depression, but the parole board agreed with the state that he had rejected the positive paths available to him. Ronald Phillips’ execution in July was the first in three years, and came after the US Supreme Court upheld Ohio’s three drug mixture. Kasich also announced the November execution of Alva Campbell Jr remains on schedule, but the next three are slightly delayed after a review of the schedule and the court ruling.

Tags: 
Executions

Related Content

Report: Most Inmates Set For Execution In Ohio Have Serious Mental, Intellectual Impairments

By Aug 30, 2017
Ron Corby

Ohio has more execution dates set than any other state. And a new report from Harvard Law School shows most of those condemned inmates have serious mental and intellectual impairments. And the group suggests that could pose a constitutional problem.

Ohio Executes First Inmate After Three-Year Delay

By Jul 26, 2017
Dan Konik

The state of Ohio executed its first death row inmate in more than three years today (Wednesday) after a questionable lethal injection in 2014 sparked a long legal battle over how the state carries out the death penalty. This execution seemed to have a very different result.

Death Penalty Opponents Appeal To Governor To Stop Upcoming Executions

By Jul 19, 2017
Jo Ingles

After a three-year break, Ohio is set to execute a death row inmate later this month. Ronald Phillips was convicted of raping and killing his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter in Akron in 1993. He’s scheduled to receive a lethal injection on July 26th now that courts have given the state’s execution method a green light. Now, death penalty opponents are making a last minute appeal to Gov. John Kasich to spare Phillips and others.

Governor Kasich Delays Nine Executions

By May 1, 2017
Gavel (credit David Carillet, Shutterstock.com)

Gov. John Kasich has pushed back execution dates for nine Ohio death row inmates. 

Appeals Court Will Reconsider Its Ruling Blocking Executions With Three-Drug Mixture

By Apr 25, 2017
Ron Corby

After blocking executions in Ohio almost three weeks ago, a federal appeals court will reconsider that ruling on whether Ohio can use a new method of lethal injection.