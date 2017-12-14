Ohio's Top Voting Official Wants State To Allocate $118 Million For New Voting Machines

  • Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio’s top elections official is asking state leaders to include money in the upcoming capital budget to buy new voting machines.

Secretary of State Jon Husted says most of Ohio’s voting machines were acquired more than a decade ago. He says updating voting equipment should be a priority. After all, he points out social media was in its infancy back when most of the machines were purchased. The state Department of Administrative Services estimates it will cost about $118 million. Husted wants the expenditure approved in the capital budget next year so there will be enough time to buy new machines and get them installed before the 2020 presidential election.

