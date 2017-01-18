Ohio's Two Congressional Black Caucus Members Split On Attending Trump Inauguration

  • Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH 3rd) and Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH 11th) spoke at a breakfast at the Democratic National Convention in 2016.
    Karen Kasler

Ohio’s two members of the Congressional Black Caucus – both Democrats – are split over whether they’ll attend Friday’s inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump. 

Central Ohio congresswoman Joyce Beatty says she and Georgia Congressman John Lewis are close. So she says she’s upset about Trump’s comments on Twitter calling Lewis “all talk and no action”, after Lewis said he doesn’t see Trump as a legitimate president.

“He can disagree with John Lewis, but for him to tout and be proud this is about a counterpunch? We’re not in a boxing match. We should be united. Stop boxing, Trump.”

But Beatty will be at Trump’s inauguration – and she says she’ll also be at the Women’s March on Washington the day after. Meanwhile, Rep. Marcia Fudge of the Cleveland area has said she’ll skip Trump’s inauguration in solidarity with Lewis.

