Ohio's U.S. Senators Have Different Goals But High Hopes For President Trump's Speech To Congress

Ohio’s two US Senators have high hopes for tonight’s address to a joint session of Congress by President Trump.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman said he wants to hear Trump talk about jobs, helping people struggling with opioid addiction and strengthening America’s leadership role in the world. “My advice to the president is to focus on that policy agenda and focus on delivering results,” Portman said.

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown says he wants to hear about trade and NAFTA and Trump’s plans for infrastructure, which he says goes along with the way previous presidents have spoken to the whole country, not just their supporters. “I’m hopeful the President will sort of embrace the entire country that way,” said Brown.

Portman’s guest is the president of Teamsters Local 416 in Cleveland. And Brown will be joined by a central Ohio pizza shop owner concerned about the minimum wage.