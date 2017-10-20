Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency For Killer Scheduled Next For Execution

By 1 minute ago
  • The Parole Board heard the case for and against clemency for Alva Campbell Jr. on October 12.
    The Parole Board heard the case for and against clemency for Alva Campbell Jr. on October 12.
    Karen Kasler

The state parole board has voted 11-1 to recommend Gov. John Kasich deny clemency to Alva Campbell Jr., the next inmate scheduled to be executed in Ohio. The report follows the clemency hearing for Campbell last week.

Public defender David Stebbins told the parole board Campbell’s upbringing included some of the worst abuse he’s ever heard, and that the defense didn’t fully present that to the jury. “These gaps were filled with inaccurate narratives that were used to justify Alva’s death sentence," Stebbins said.

Campbell, who was convicted of a 1972 murder, carjacked and killed 18 year old Charles Dials during an attempted escape from the Franklin County courthouse in 1997. Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien tried the case. “I will tell you this – Mr. Campbell is the most violent criminal, without question, of any case I have worked on,” O'Brien said.

One member of the parole board agreed with Stebbins, but the rest recommended against clemency. Campbell has admitted guilt, but his attorneys are also arguing he’s too sick to lie flat on the execution table.

Tags: 
Executions
parole board
Alva Campbell Jr.
David Stebbins
Ron O'Brien

Related Content

Ohio Executes Second Killer Using Three-Drug Mixture, But Attorney Claims Problems

By Karen Kasler Sep 13, 2017
Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

Ohio has executed a second convicted killer with a three-drug mixture that was first tried in July. But the condemned inmate’s lawyer says there may have been a problem this time. 

Ohio's Next Execution Remains On Schedule With Clemency Denial, But Kasich Delays Other Dates

By Sep 4, 2017
Ohio Department Rehabilitation and Correction

Ohio’s next execution appears to be on schedule for next week, now that Gov. John Kasich has denied clemency to the condemned killer.

Report: Most Inmates Set For Execution In Ohio Have Serious Mental, Intellectual Impairments

By Aug 30, 2017
Ron Corby

Ohio has more execution dates set than any other state. And a new report from Harvard Law School shows most of those condemned inmates have serious mental and intellectual impairments. And the group suggests that could pose a constitutional problem.

Ohio Executes First Inmate After Three-Year Delay

By Jul 26, 2017
Dan Konik

The state of Ohio executed its first death row inmate in more than three years today (Wednesday) after a questionable lethal injection in 2014 sparked a long legal battle over how the state carries out the death penalty. This execution seemed to have a very different result.