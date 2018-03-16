Parole Board Recommends Kasich Call Off Execution

Gov. John Kasich’s parole board is recommending that he call off next month’s execution of an inmate convicted of killing a woman in a robbery in Toledo in 1986. The board came to their decision based on the questionable actions of the prosecution.

In a split vote of 6-4, the state parole board is recommending that 52- year old William Montgomery’s death sentence be changed to life without parole for the murder of Debra Ogle. He’s also serving a life sentence for the murder of her roommate Cynthia Tincher.

Montgomery’s attorneys argued that important evidence was kept from the jury in the original trial.

Kevin Werner with Ohioans to Stop Executions says the role of a juror is already a weighty responsibility.

“But what compounds that is when you don’t play by the rules when you don’t turn over all the evidence that you’re supposed to then the foundation of the conviction is weakened,” said Werner.

The board members who voted against clemency said the withheld evidence did not qualify as clearly unjust. Those who voted for mercy noted that two jurors said they didn’t understand the law and there were concerns about the stability of a third.