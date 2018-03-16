Parole Board Recommends Kasich Call Off Execution

By 6 minutes ago
  • William Montgomery
    William Montgomery
    Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

Gov. John Kasich’s parole board is recommending that he call off next month’s execution of an inmate convicted of killing a woman in a robbery in Toledo in 1986. The board came to their decision based on the questionable actions of the prosecution.

In a split vote of 6-4, the state parole board is recommending that 52- year old William Montgomery’s death sentence be changed to life without parole for the murder of Debra Ogle. He’s also serving a life sentence for the murder of her roommate Cynthia Tincher.

Montgomery’s attorneys argued that important evidence was kept from the jury in the original trial.

Kevin Werner with Ohioans to Stop Executions says the role of a juror is already a weighty responsibility.

“But what compounds that is when you don’t play by the rules when you don’t turn over all the evidence that you’re supposed to then the foundation of the conviction is weakened,” said Werner.

The board members who voted against clemency said the withheld evidence did not qualify as clearly unjust. Those who voted for mercy noted that two jurors said they didn’t understand the law and there were concerns about the stability of a third.

Tags: 
Executions
William Montgomery

Related Content

Kasich Gives Temporary Reprieve To Killer So Parole Board Can Consider Juror's Letter

By Feb 8, 2018
Karen Kasler

Wednesday’s execution for Raymond Tibbetts of Cincinnati has been put off because of a letter from a juror asking Gov. John Kasich to spare the convicted killer’s life. The execution is delayed until the parole board can hold a hearing on the issues raised in that letter.

Juror Who Recommended Death For Tibbetts 20 Years Ago Now Asks Kasich To Spare His Life

By Feb 5, 2018
ODRC/Tibbetts family via OTSE

A juror who recommended death for a Cincinnati killer who’s set for execution next week now says he’d like the governor to spare that condemned man’s life.