Payday Lender Opponents Speak Out About Bill Delay

By 1 minute ago
  • Carl Ruby, pastor at the Central Christian Church in Springfield and leader of the Ohioans for Payday Loan Reform.
    Carl Ruby, pastor at the Central Christian Church in Springfield and leader of the Ohioans for Payday Loan Reform.
    Dan Konik

An anti-payday lender group is crying foul after a bill to reform the industry was once again delayed in committee. The coalition says the hesitation from lawmakers only intensifies their drive to put the issue on the November ballot. 

Carl Ruby with Ohioans for Payday Loan Reform has been following the bipartisan bill for more than a year, and thought a compromise would go forward this week. But he says the reason the bill to regulate the interest rates and fees of payday lenders didn’t move is because the industry has a tight grip on lawmakers.

“Every day that there’s a delay heightens the urgency of getting the ballot…initiative on the ballot so voters can have their say. Every day is a motivation in that process.”

Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger resigned this week as sources suggest a trip to London with title lending industry lobbyists last year is of interest to the FBI.

Ruby says he has no doubt Rosenberger was too cozy with payday lending lobbyists.

Tags: 
payday lending reform
Cliff Rosenberger

Related Content

House Speaker Announces His Resignation Just Days After Revelation Of FBI Inquiry

By Apr 11, 2018
Karen Kasler

The Speaker of the Ohio House has resigned, days after he hired a lawyer and admitted he’d learned  the FBI was asking questions about him.

House GOP Balks At Payday Lending Reform Amid FBI Probe, Rosenberger Resignation

By 23 hours ago
Andy Chow

Ohio House Republicans balked at passing a bill to reform the payday lending industry just hours after the top Republican leader stepped down amid an FBI inquiry. Sources suggest that inquiry is tied to inappropriate contact with payday lobbyists. The bill was slated for a vote before some House leaders slammed on the brakes.

Strict Interest Rate Cap Critical Issue In Payday Lending Reform Debate

By Apr 5, 2018
Dan Konik

A battle is brewing over payday lending in Ohio. There are more than 650 storefronts in the state but the industry argues that a new bill threatens to shut them all down. However, consumer advocates say payday lending has been skirting around state law for years to prey on desperate borrowers. 