Payday Lending Reform Advocates Taking Issue To Voters

By 4 minutes ago
  • Supporters of payday lending reform rally at the Ohio Statehouse.
    Supporters of payday lending reform rally at the Ohio Statehouse.
    Andy Chow

The group pushing for payday lending reform is taking their fight outside of the Statehouse and to Ohio voters. Advocates hope to put an issue on the ballot that caps interest rates.

Community leaders say they’re tired of waiting for lawmakers to cap the interest rates for payday lending loans. These are rates that can reach nearly 600%.

Carl Ruby is a pastor in Springfield who advocates for payday lending reform. He says if the initiative makes the November ballot and is approved by voters, it would make the reform permanent.

“This would make it unconstitutional for anyone to every pass legislation that allows for loans charging more than 28% so this still provides long term protection for people,” said Ruby.

The group is backing HB123 that’s been sitting in the House for nearly a year and has only had two hearings.  Ruby says they hope their initiative spurs action by lawmakers. But opponents say the idea would cut off a credit source for Ohioans who need it.

Tags: 
Payday lenders
payday lending reform
2018 election
Ballot issues

Related Content

House GOP Taking Serious Look At Payday Lending Bill

By Dec 4, 2017
Andy Chow

After months of sitting in limbo, a House bill to crackdown on skyrocketing payday lending interest loans might see some movement. The next step is to evaluate the lasting outcomes.

Plan Would Take Payday Lending Interest Rates From As High As 600% to 28%

By Nov 1, 2017
Andy Chow

Several community groups rallied to show their support for a bipartisan bill they think is needed reform against predatory lending. 

Another Crackdown On Payday Lenders Back Before Lawmakers, But Industry Is Ready To Push Back

By Mar 17, 2017
Karen Kasler

Nearly nine years after state lawmakers passed a crackdown on payday loan businesses and voters upheld that law, people are still borrowing from quick-cash lenders, and they’re still charging huge interest rates. And now another proposal to regulate the industry is back before legislators.