Payday Lending, Renewable Energy Bills Likely To Get Votes In Senate

Lawmakers are preparing for a busy week at the Statehouse as they’re set to pass several big bills before leaving for summer break. This week could set the tone for the lawmaking agenda for the rest of the year.

The payday lending bill is front and center this week as supporters and opponents clash over the measure. Consumer advocates are trying to fight against proposed changes that they believe would gut the bill.

The Senate is also looking to put a comprehensive energy packet on the floor this week. This bill would determine how the state mandates the use of renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Over in the House, representatives are considering a bill to ditch the A-F grades on state school report cards while preparing to also pass a bill that would pump $20 million into Lake Erie contamination prevention.

And some gun bills could be heading to the House floor this week, including the “Stand Your Ground” bill which makes it easier to use lethal force in self-defense.