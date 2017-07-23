Pence Headlines State GOP Dinner, Featuring Three Of Four 2018 Candidates For Governor

Hundreds of Republicans came to Columbus over the weekend for their biggest statewide fundraising event, featuring Vice President Mike Pence. His speech came a week he made comments about Ohio’s Medicaid expansion that Gov. John Kasich labeled “fake news”. And it also drew the people who want to replace Kasich next year.

Kasich attended the pre-dinner reception but didn’t stay, and his spokesman says he and the Vice President didn’t see each other. The former Indiana governor praised Kasich’s performance in office, and drew laughs referencing the spat with Kasich: "You know I've known your governor for a long time and John and I occasionally have differences of opinion.”

Congressman Jim Renacci, Secretary of State Jon Husted and Attorney General Mike DeWine all gave short gubernatorial campaign speeches that praised Pence but didn’t mention Kasich. Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, who’s been endorsed by Kasich, was listed in the program but her spokesman says she was traveling and couldn't make it.