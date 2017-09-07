Personal Income Tax Revenue Above Estimates For Second Month In A Row

  • Karen Kasler

For the second month in a row, the state collected more income taxes than forecasts suggested it would. That’s quite a turnaround from last year, when the new state budget had to be trimmed as income taxes fell short nearly $850 million.

Personal income tax collections were up just under 1% last month, but that means the state is running almost 3% above what it thought it would be in that category. While income tax revenue has now been up for two months straight, there was some weakness. For instance, the commercial activity tax that businesses pay dropped nearly 1% below forecasts, after being up almost 22% for July.  However, for the first time in almost a year, total taxes collected were above estimates for the month. And the state is around $23.5 million ahead for the fiscal year so far. Budget director Tim Keen had said he would be scaling back forecasts after problems in hitting the numbers last fiscal year.

FY18-19 Budget
income tax collections
Tim Keen
Office of Budget and Management

Preliminary Report Shows Higher Than Expected Personal Income Tax Revenues

By Aug 4, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

Just one month ago the House, Senate and governor finished a marathon budget battle where leaders had to fill a $1 billion gap. Now the state is getting its first look at how the economy is shaping up for the next two years. 

Ending Budget Year Balance Included $54 Million Taken From 15 "Rotary" Funds

By Jul 21, 2017
Karen Kasler

Ohio tax collections for the fiscal year that ended last month were more than $850 million off estimates. But the state ended the year with a balance of nearly $171 million. And almost a third of that was transferred from 15 pools of money held within various state agencies.

Ohio Tax Collections Miss For Tenth Time In Eleven Months

By Jun 6, 2017
Karen Kasler

Senators are preparing to put out their version of the state budget, in which they need to trim hundreds of millions of dollars to make sure it’s balanced. And now the state budget office is reporting another big loss in tax collections for the current fiscal year.

Budget Director Says Price, Wage Declines Led To Nearly Billion-Dollar Miss In Budget Forecast

By Jul 13, 2017
Daniel Konik/OGT

The state budget director took a lot of heat for tax collections that came in nearly a billion dollars below his projections.  That office is trying to make sure it doesn’t miss with its forecast for the new budget. But as he notes on "The State of Ohio" this weekend, there are still a lot of economic uncertainties to deal with.  

Budget Director Says Though His Tax Projections Were Off, State Ended Fiscal Year In The Black

By Jul 7, 2017
Karen Kasler

The state budget director was off by almost a billion dollars in its projections on tax collections for the fiscal year. But his prediction that the year that ended last week would close in the black was right.