Petition To Legalize Marijuana In Ohio Clears First Ballot Board Hurdle

By 2 minutes ago
  • Statehouse News Bureau

Backers of a constitutional amendment that would allow the state to allow voters to decide to regulate marijuana like alcohol will soon able to start collecting signatures to put it before voters. 

The Ballot Board has unanimously approved the language proposed by backers of the marijuana legalization plan as a single issue. That means the activists who want to put it on the fall 2019 ballot can begin collecting more than 300,000 valid petition signatures. Backers had hoped to get it on the ballot this fall but admit that would be difficult considering the deadline is in early July. Ohio’s medical marijuana program, which is set to be fully operational by September 8th, would not be affected by the proposed legalization ballot issue. 

Tags: 
Marijuana
legalize

Related Content

Proposed Medical Marijuana Amendment Clears Hurdle

By May 11, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

Backers of a proposed constitutional amendment to make marijuana legal in Ohio have passed the first big hurdle in that process. 

First Step Toward Ballot Issue To Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol Halted By Attorney General

By Apr 19, 2018
Jo Ingles

A petition submitted by backers of an all-out legalization of marijuana to put the issue before Ohio voters has been rejected.

Drug Free Kids Rally At Ohio Statehouse On 4/20

By Apr 20, 2017
Jo Ingles

April 20th is a day that is widely celebrated by those in favor of marijuana use and legalization. But on this day, hundreds of students from around Ohio took a different message to the Statehouse. 

Pot, Heroin Ring Broken Up In Drug Trafficking Bust In Mahoning Valley

By Nov 1, 2016

State and local law enforcement has busted an alleged drug trafficking ring in Youngstown. The operation is suspected of smuggling heroin and pot into Mahoning Valley from Michigan, California and Arizona.

State Board Approves Nearly Two Million Dollars For Medical Marijuana Program

By Aug 22, 2016
Statehouse News Bureau

The state has authorized nearly $2 million to be spent to set up the new medical marijuana program – which is supposed to take effect in less than three weeks.