Petition To Legalize Marijuana In Ohio Clears First Ballot Board Hurdle

Backers of a constitutional amendment that would allow the state to allow voters to decide to regulate marijuana like alcohol will soon able to start collecting signatures to put it before voters.

The Ballot Board has unanimously approved the language proposed by backers of the marijuana legalization plan as a single issue. That means the activists who want to put it on the fall 2019 ballot can begin collecting more than 300,000 valid petition signatures. Backers had hoped to get it on the ballot this fall but admit that would be difficult considering the deadline is in early July. Ohio’s medical marijuana program, which is set to be fully operational by September 8th, would not be affected by the proposed legalization ballot issue.