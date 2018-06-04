Poor Peoples Campaign Stages A "Die In" Protest At The Ohio Statehouse

  • Ohio Statehouse
    Poor Peoples Campaign stages a die-in
    Jo Ingles

Clergy members and advocates for the poor from around the state converged at the Statehouse earlier this afternoon for what’s being called a “die in.” 

This event was the third weekly protest for these activists, and the most dramatic so far. As some drummed or carried signs, others laid down on the pavement in front of the building, some even blocking doors.

Advocates are demonstrating against environmental, health and tax policies they say are killing poor people. It’s part of a 40-day long campaign, based on civil disobedience modeled after Dr. Martin Luther King’s campaign fifty years ago. 

Poor People's Campaign

