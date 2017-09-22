Portman Among Five Senators Targeted In Six-Figure Ad Campaign Against GOP Repeal-And-Replace Bill

Sen. John McCain of Arizona has announced he'll vote 'no' on the latest Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. He was one of five U.S. Senators targeted in a new ad from a health care consumer organization opposed to the latest Republican health care bill. Ohio's Rob Portman is another.

“There’s an old saying – the definition of ‘insanity’ is doing the same thing again and again and expecting different results. Well, that’s what Congressional leaders are doing right now.” That's a line from the $200,000 ad campaign from the Community Catalyst Action Fund is airing on radio in Alaska, Arizona, West Virginia, Maine and Ohio – to put pressure on the Senators from those states to defeat the latest bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Portman voted for the last repeal attempt in July, and has hinted he’s supportive of this one, but wants it to include money for the opioid crisis. Gov. John Kasich has asked Portman to vote against it because it cuts Medicaid expansion, which covers more than 700,000 Ohioans.