Portman, Brown Key Players In Tax Reform Debate

Republicans in the U.S. Senate have rolled out their tax reform plan to join what the Trump Administration and the U.S. House have offered. Ohio's two Senators plan to be key players in the process.

Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican Rob Portman are both in the committee that will hear the tax reform plan.

Portman said on the Senate floor there are many provisions that would result in higher wages for employees, such as a measure to reduce the corporate tax.

“Rather than being the highest rate in the entire industrialized world as it is now because that’s going to attract more jobs and investment here and we’ll stop losing jobs and investment.”

Brown would like to see tax credits for businesses that keep jobs in the states and pays employees more than $15 an hour. He also supports more tax breaks for the middle class.