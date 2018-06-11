Portman: STOP Act Can Reduce Supply Of Fentanyl

By 1 minute ago
  • U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) addresses the Ohio Association of County Behavioral Health Authorities in Columbus.
    U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) addresses the Ohio Association of County Behavioral Health Authorities in Columbus.
    Andy Chow

A measure to crackdown on the shipment of opioids from China is moving its way through Congress. That's according to Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman who touts this provision as a key tool in the fight against the drug epidemic. 

Hundreds of addiction treatment and recovery professionals looked on at a conference in Columbus as Portman discussed the STOP Act, which requires the postal service to track fentanyl coming into the U.S.

“And begin to stop some of this poison, at the very least, by reducing the supply it’s gonna increase the cost which is one of our big issues right now. This stuff is not only 50 times more powerful than heroin it is incredibly inexpensive,” says Portman.

The STOP Act is also supported by Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Portman also told the conference that Congress is working on a new wave of funding for addiction and recovery services.

Tags: 
opioid crisis
STOP Act
addiction services

Related Content

Republicans Running For Governor Say Medicaid Expansion Can't Stay, But Have Different Plans For It

By Mar 27, 2018

Medicaid expansion is one of Republican Gov. John Kasich’s signature accomplishments, but it’s unlikely to remain if either his lieutenant governor or the attorney general is elected to replace him. And that would create a crisis for some 700,000 Ohioans in Medicaid expansion, most of whom are chronically ill or drug addicted.

Jails, Hospitals Have Become Front Lines In Ohio's Deadly Opioid Crisis

By Dec 5, 2017
Daniel Konik

Opioid addiction is a statewide epidemic that’s reached every community. Because of this, hospitals, courts and jails have become the front lines of the battle against the crisis. Those nurses, doctors, judges and officers can act as a first point-of-contact that connect addicts to treatment. And advocates believe these programs fill in the gaps of connecting addicts to the help they need.

As Thousands Die From Opioid-Related Overdoses, Experts Say State Needs To Do More To Help

By Dec 7, 2017
Data from Ohio Office of Budget and Management

There’s almost universal agreement more treatment needs to be made available to help Ohio overcome the opioid crisis that killed nearly 11 people a day last year. But a study from Ohio State University says there simply isn’t enough capacity to help the 170,000 Ohioans who are battling opioid addiction. And experts have ideas on what Ohio needs to focus on now.