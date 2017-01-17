President-Elect Trump's Pick For Head Of E.P.A. Could Get Approval From U.S. Senator Rob Portman

The Republican U.S. Senator from Ohio says he’s already talked to President Elect Trump's choice to head the Environmental Protection Agency, who's controversial to some activists.

Senator Rob Portman says he’s talked with Scott Pruitt, Trump’s pick for EPA Director, about the health of Lake Erie.

“His responses were positive but I did and that was specifically one of the things I specifically focused on.”

Portman says the two men talked about algae blooms, invasive species and micro beads. The Senator says he doesn't want to see the progress made on Lake Erie slowed or reversed.