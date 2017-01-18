Pro-Charter School Group Sees Increased Accountability In Ohio

A pro-school choice group says Ohio’s new laws to create oversight and transparency on charter schools are working. The study claims that the law is weeding out the bad schools.

The law that overhauled the charter school accountability system in Ohio played a role in the closure of more than 20 schools. That’s according to a report from the Fordham Institute, a group that advocates for efficient charter schools.

Spotlighted in Fordham’s report was the sponsor evaluation system which found that 90% of the state’s charter schools rank either ineffective or poor.

The group’s Chad Aldis expects those rankings to get better.

“And then it’ll take a while for people to sort of believe it, seeing is believing and it’s going to take some time to change the reputation of Ohio’s charters,” said Aldis.

Aldis adds that the new law was effective in stopping what’s known as sponsor hopping, when a poor performing school loses one sponsor and goes to another.