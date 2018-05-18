Pro-Life Advocates Celebrate, Pro-Choice Activists Concerned About Family Planning Funds Change

Abortion rights advocates in Ohio are worried about the effect of what they call a “gag rule” that would ban family planning clinics that get federal funds from referring women for abortions or from sharing space with abortion providers.

The rule concerns facilities that receive Title X funds, which pay for wellness exams, cancer screenings, HIV tests and birth control.  Right to life groups are celebrating, saying abortion is not family planning. Gabriel Mann with NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio notes it comes on top of the plan to strip $1.4 million in funding for Planned Parenthood in Ohio that was blocked last month. “And now we’re wasting countless tax dollars fighting in court. But Trump wants to do this at the national level, and that would have a severe impact on Ohio patients.”

But Mann also notes that this week Toledo’s only abortion clinic was re-granted a license from the state to perform surgical abortions after ProMedica agreed to sign the required transfer agreement that a public hospital could not.

Tags: 
Abortion
title x
Planned Parenthood
Gabriel Mann

Related Content

Federal Court Blocks Law That Would Strip More Than $1.4 Million From Planned Parenthood

By Apr 18, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

A federal appeals court has unanimously upheld a decision that says a Planned Parenthood defunding law backed by Ohio lawmakers and Gov. John Kasich is unconstitutional.

New Ohio Bill Mandates High Schoolers Be Taught About Fetal Development And Abortion Alternatives

By Apr 27, 2018
Republican
Twitter

A new bill has been introduced that would require health classes cover fetal development and offer students information on where they can find prenatal care. But it doesn’t include other related information.

Toledo's Only Abortion Clinic Isn't Providing Surgical Abortions - At Least Not Right Now

By Apr 26, 2018
Toledo, Ohio
Facebook

The only abortion clinic in the Toledo area has stopped performing surgical abortions….at least for now. 

The Reality Of New Ohio Abortion Bill - Politics And Possibilities

By Mar 23, 2018
Jo Ingles

A newly introduced bill in the Ohio Legislature that would outlaw abortion entirely is getting a lot of attention on social media and around water coolers. But will it get serious consideration from lawmakers, especially considering some abortion bills that haven’t gone as far have not passed? 