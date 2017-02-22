Proposal Would Grant Judges More Power To Choose Community Control Over Prison Time

By Feb 22, 2017
  • Gary Mohr, director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, standing with co-sponsors of the bill Sen. Charleta Tavares (D-Columbus) and Sen. John Eklund (R-Chardon)
    Gary Mohr, director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, standing with co-sponsors of the bill Sen. Charleta Tavares (D-Columbus) and Sen. John Eklund (R-Chardon)
    Andy Chow

Republican and Democratic lawmakers are calling for a plan that they think will help reduce Ohio’s busting prison population. 

The bill would give judges more discretion when it comes to sentencing people who have committed fourth- and fifth-degree felonies. The plan would allow judges more flexibility on choosing community control over time behind bars.

Gary Mohr, director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, says steering people away from prison will have better long-term results.

“The community providers do a better job than we do in prison unfortunately we allow many people to become acclimated to others that are going to be criminally engaged for the rest of their lives,” said Mohr.

Community control can take all sorts of forms from a treatment facility to monitoring an offender from their own home.

Tags: 
criminal justice reform
Gary Mohr
Prisons

Related Content

Criminal Justice Reform Proposals Could Save Millions In State Money

By Jan 13, 2017
Andy Chow

Last year many issues seemed to divide heavily along party lines, but one topic that still brought Republicans and Democrats together was criminal justice reform. Now there’s a push to continue that effort in 2017. 

State Officials, National Experts Discuss Juvenile Recidivism Prevention

By Feb 17, 2016
Andy Chow

Ohio leaders are hoping to score some help from a national group to cut down on the number of minors put behind bars. 

Netflix Series Starts With Show Chronicling Deadly 1993 Lucasville Prison Riot

By Dec 12, 2016
Lightbox Productions/Netflix

A Netflix series exploring hostage situations premiered this weekend with an episode telling the story of the deadly prison riot at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville in 1993.