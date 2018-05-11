Proposed Medical Marijuana Amendment Clears Hurdle

By 10 seconds ago
  • Statehouse News Bureau

Backers of a proposed constitutional amendment to make marijuana legal in Ohio have passed the first big hurdle in that process. 

The Attorney General has approved a proposed amendment by the group, “Ohio Families for Change.” Spokesman Jonathan Varner says the premise is simple: 

“that marijuana should be treated and regulated the same or substantially the same as alcohol and tobacco,” Varner said.

It would leave the state’s medical marijuana program in place and would de-criminalize marijuana. But backers would need more than 300,000 valid signatures by July for this fall’s ballot. So Varner says the group is shooting for next November.

“2018 just isn’t really realistic. That said, 2019 absolutely is,” Varner noted.

This is one of several marijuana related proposals that citizens’ groups have talked about taking to the ballot. 

Tags: 
Marijuana
marijuana ballot issue
legalize

Related Content

First Step Toward Ballot Issue To Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol Halted By Attorney General

By Apr 19, 2018
Jo Ingles

A petition submitted by backers of an all-out legalization of marijuana to put the issue before Ohio voters has been rejected.

Drug Free Kids Rally At Ohio Statehouse On 4/20

By Apr 20, 2017
Jo Ingles

April 20th is a day that is widely celebrated by those in favor of marijuana use and legalization. But on this day, hundreds of students from around Ohio took a different message to the Statehouse. 

Pot, Heroin Ring Broken Up In Drug Trafficking Bust In Mahoning Valley

By Nov 1, 2016

State and local law enforcement has busted an alleged drug trafficking ring in Youngstown. The operation is suspected of smuggling heroin and pot into Mahoning Valley from Michigan, California and Arizona.

State Board Approves Nearly Two Million Dollars For Medical Marijuana Program

By Aug 22, 2016
Statehouse News Bureau

The state has authorized nearly $2 million to be spent to set up the new medical marijuana program – which is supposed to take effect in less than three weeks.

Company That Makes Weed Killers Wants To Provide Products To Marijuana Growers

By Aug 16, 2016
Statehouse News Bureau

An Ohio based lawn care company that makes products to kill weeds has made an unusual purchase.

Bill Meant To Correct Flaws In Ohio's Medical Marijuana Program Draws Mixed Reactions

By Apr 20, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio’s medical marijuana program is supposed to be fully operational on September 8. But there are court battles over problems with the process of choosing cultivators. Some fear it might delay the start of the program. 

Marijuana Legalization Plan Might Be Coming To 2018 Ohio Ballot

By Dec 8, 2017
ResponsibleOhio backer
Jo Ingles

Another issue to legalize marijuana might be heading to the Ohio ballot next year. The effort will be announced Monday.