Protestors Plan To Protest Vice President Pence in Columbus

By 1 minute ago
  • Columbus
    The top of the Renaissance Hotel
    Jo Ingles

Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit Columbus tomorrow to tout the new federal tax reform plan but there will be attention on something else outside the venue.

Advocates for the LGBTQ community plan to hold a protest outside the Columbus Renaissance. It’s being billed the “Big, Gay Dance Party” and it’s meant to draw attention to Pence’s stand on issues affecting that community.

Advocates for the Affordable Health Care Act are also planning to be outside the hotel. They’ll be talking about how they feel the program’s existence is threatened under the current Republican leadership at the state and national levels. 

VP Mike Pence
Columbus
LGBTQ issues
Affordable Health Care Act

