Public College Has Stepped Up To Serve As Testing Lab For New Medical Marijuana Program

By 12 seconds ago
  • Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program

It appears the state’s new medical marijuana bill has cleared a hurdle. A public university has stepped forward to volunteer to serve as the state’s medical marijuana testing laboratory. 

The medical marijuana law requires an Ohio public university to test cannabis for potency and quality before it goes to dispensaries for sale. The problem was colleges were hesitant to get involved because of federal laws regarding marijuana and therefore weren’t stepping forward to volunteer. Now a two-year technical school in Nelsonville in southeast Ohio says it will. Hocking College plans to use an endowment to buy the equipment necessary to do the work. The lab is expected to create more than a dozen new jobs. The deal still needs approval from the Ohio Department of Commerce, the agency overseeing most of the medical marijuana program, which is supposed to be fully operating a year from now.

Tags: 
Ohio medical marijuana law
Hocking College

Related Content

Ohio Will Award Medical Marijuana Cultivators' Licenses This November

By Aug 11, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

Investors who want a license to grow medical marijuana for Ohio’s new program will have to wait until November to find out whether they will receive one. 

Medical Marijuana Testing Dilemma

By Aug 10, 2017

The state’s new medical marijuana program is supposed to begin a little more than a year from now. But there are still lots of questions, such as who will grow the plants, what conditions they’ll be grown under, and who will do lab testing on the cannabis before patients get access to it. 