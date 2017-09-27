Reagan Tokes Act Would Increase Penalties For Dangerous Felons And Beef Up Monitoring of Parolees

By 26 seconds ago
  • Parents of Reagan Tokes, slain Ohio State University student
    Toby and Lisa Tokes
    Karen Kasler

Ohio lawmakers are considering a bipartisan bill that would keep dangerous felons behind bars and increases monitoring of them once they are released. It comes after the kidnapping, rape, and murder of an Ohio State student from northwest Ohio earlier this year.

“It is reprehensible in the wake of this flawed system that violence like this happens time and time again, resulting in the loss of innocent, law-abiding citizens’ lives that have so much positive to offer this world like Reagan did." - Lisa Tokes, Mother of Reagan Tokes

The Reagan Tokes Act would make it possible to give some dangerous felons longer sentences. It would also require parolees be monitored more closely, have more clearly defined rules and would give police more tools for GPS monitoring. Reagan’s mother Lisa Tokes says, “It is reprehensible in the wake of this flawed system that violence like this happens time and time again, resulting in the loss of innocent, law-abiding citizens’ lives that have so much positive to offer this world like Reagan did." Accused murderer Brian Golsby was released three months before the 21-year-old student’s death after serving a six-year sentence for attempted rape. The GPS device he was wearing and DNA on a cigarette butt placed him where her body was found, but he has pleaded not guilty. 

Tags: 
Reagan Tokes
Lisa and Toby Tokes
The Reagan Tokes Act
Ohio Legislature
criminal justice reform
parole

Related Content

"Judy's Law" Might Spur More Legislation To Protect Women From Abuse

By Sep 7, 2017
Surrounded by Judy Malinowski's family and supporters of the bill
Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich has formally signed what’s become known as “Judy’s Law.” It is legislation named for a Columbus woman that imposes longer prison sentences on attackers who intentionally disfigure their victims by using accelerants to set them on fire.  And this law might not be the last to crack down on domestic violence.

Fixing Ohio's Child Enticement Law

By Aug 18, 2017
Jo Ingles

Child enticement charges against a convicted sex offender in central Ohio were recently dropped because an Ohio Supreme Court ruling had thrown out part of the statute. Now state lawmakers are trying to fix that part of the law.

Group Touts Financial, Safety Benefits To Prison Sentencing Cuts

By Jul 14, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

Changes are under way for how much time a person might spend in prison for a non-violent crime. These criminal justice reforms will cut down on prison time in exchange for more community based rehabilitation. Supporters believe this will not only save the state money but improve community safety.

DRC Director Pushes Prisoner Diversion Program, Pushes Back Against Building Another Prison

By Apr 14, 2017
Daniel Konik

Five percent of the state budget is dedicated to maintaining the state’s 27 prisons, which have been overcrowded for decades.  And the state’s prisons director wants to change that before the state has to consider doing something he says he won’t do.

ACLU Makes Its Pitch For Criminal Justice Reform

By Mar 23, 2016
Andy Chow

While the election may be driving a divide between and even inside political parties, there’s still one issue in Ohio that has conservatives and liberals working together. ACLU is the latest group to jump into the conversation with a comprehensive report to try and tackle criminal justice reform.

Report: 9% Of Statehouse Bills Created/Extended Criminal Penalties

By Mar 2, 2017
Andy Chow

Groups hoping to reform criminal sentencing law accuse legislators of being over-reliant on bills that create new penalties and extend sentences. 