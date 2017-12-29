Record Year For Road Construction Spending Ahead, But ODOT Director Worries About Future Funding

By 6 hours ago
  • Karen Kasler

2018 is expected to be a record year for road construction, with the Ohio Department of Transportation planning to spend $2.4 billion maintaining and building roads and bridges. But the agency’s director is worried about funding for ODOT down the road.

Big projects are planned on freeways in Cleveland, Columbus and Toledo, and work continues on the largest project ever in southern Ohio, the Portsmouth bypass.

But 90% of ODOT’s spending goes to rehabbing and maintaining existing roads and bridges, not to add capacity. And ODOT director Jerry Wray said that will become a problem with construction costs going up and gas tax revenue declining. “There are projects that we will not have the money to build. And they will have to be delayed – and that’s what we do. You don’t not build them. You just delay them until you have the money," Wray said.

With more fuel efficient and electric vehicles on roads, Wray thinks the state will turn eventually to a system to charge drivers by the mile instead of by the gallon.

Tags: 
road construction
ODOT
Jerry Wray
gas tax

Related Content

Senator Proposes Huge Hike In Car Registration Fees To Bring Stable Revenue For Road Construction

By Mar 21, 2017
Karen Kasler

Gas tax revenue has been dropping for years. And at the same time the costs for road construction, which the gas tax pays for, are rising. There's a new proposal that seeks to address that, by hiking one fee all car owners pay but offering refunds to them later.

ODOT Keeping Driverless Vehicles In Mind During Construction Projects

By Oct 13, 2017
Martial Red/SHUTTERSTOCK

We are likely still a generation away from seeing self-driving cars as the main mode of transportation. But for the Ohio Department of Transportation, the future is now.

Milder Winter Saves Taxpayers A Ton On Road Salt Costs

By Mar 20, 2017
Ohio Department of Transportation

Though it’s been cold and snowy this week, this year’s warmer than usual winter is good news for Ohio taxpayers. Before this snowfall, the state had spent a little over $63 million on road salt, when the yearly average spent over the last decade has been nearly $77 million.

House Passes Transportation Budget, But Lawmaker Warns Of Trouble Down The Road

By Mar 2, 2017
Chuck Wagner/shutterstock.com

The Ohio House has overwhelmingly passed the state’s $7.8 billion transportation budget, which funds road projects and public safety around the state.