Red Flag Gun Bill In Ohio Senate

By 24 seconds ago
  • Advocates for gun bill
    Advocates for gun bill
    Jo Ingles

A so-called “red flag” bill introduced in the Republican-dominated Ohio Senate would allow guns to be confiscated from people thought to be safety risks to themselves and others. Within two weeks of that seizure, a court would have to decide whether the person could get his or her gun back. 

The bill, backed by Democratic Senators Sandra Williams and Joe Schiavoni, who’s also running for governor, has the support of a major gun reform group. Maureen Washock with Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense says if Florida would have had a law like this on the books, the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland may have been avoided.

“Several people had raised red flags about the shooter in this incident,” Washock says.

Dean Rieck, executive director of the Buckeye Firearms Association says his group is fine with taking guns away from dangerous people. But there must be due process first.

“It sounds like what they are saying is ‘let’s take someone’s rights away and then figure out if we did the right thing,” Reick says.

Gov. John Kasich has suggested similar legislation, but many of his fellow Republican state lawmakers have raised questions about bills like this.

Tags: 
guns
gun reform
Ohio Legislature
Joe Schiavoni
Sandra Williams
Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America
"red flags" gun ban
Dean Rieck
Buckeye Firearms Association

Related Content

Republican Lawmaker Says 18-Year-Old Students Could Be Armed, But Isn't Proposing Legislation

By Mar 16, 2018
@nirajantani via Twitter

Amid the debate over whether teachers should be armed in schools, a Dayton-area lawmaker says he believes some students could carry weapons as well.

Some Students Who Walked Out Of Schools Today Went To The Ohio Statehouse To Lobby On Gun Bills

By Mar 14, 2018
Jo Ingles

About 200 of the students from high schools throughout Ohio who walked out of their buildings this morning made their way to the Statehouse. They were activists turned student lobbyists who urged lawmakers to pass or reject some gun bills under consideration. 

House Leaders Respond To Gov. Kasich's Call For Common Ground On Guns

By Dec 20, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

In recent Sunday morning TV appearances and in a nationally-distributed op-ed, Gov. John Kasich has advocated bringing both sides together to find common ground on guns. The leaders of the Ohio House talked about the issue on "The State of Ohio".

Can Common Ground Be Found In The Debate Over Guns In Ohio?

By Nov 14, 2017
Ohio Statehouse
Jo Ingles

Today’s shootings at multiple locations in Northern California, including an elementary school, are prompting more conversations about gun control. The debate happens daily in nearly every part of the country and today, it was front and center as a gun bill was debated at the Statehouse. But can common ground be found? 