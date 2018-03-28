Redistricting Ballot Issue Is Getting Support But Its Backers Aren't Taking Chances

By 22 seconds ago
  • Petition signatures for proposed citizen led redistricting issue
    Petition signatures for proposed citizen led redistricting issue
    Karen Kasler

The proposed redistricting plan voters will see on the statewide ballot in May continues to rack up support. Backers of it says they are optimistic it will pass. But supporters of the ballot issue are not putting all of their eggs in this election’s basket.

The state central committee for the Ohio Republican Party has now voted to endorse Issue 1, which would change rules for drawing Congressional districts. The Ohio Democratic party endorsed the measure last month. And while citizens’ groups backing the proposal are optimistic it will pass, Beth Taggart with the Ohio League of Women Voters says volunteers continue to collect petition signatures to put a similar plan on the ballot in November if necessary.

“We’ve got more than 213,000 right now and we want to make sure redistricting reform is in place,” Taggart said.

If the issue fails in May, backers of redistricting reform will need to submit more than 300,000 valid petition signatures to put their plan before voters this fall.

Tags: 
Fair Districts coalition
redistricting
Issue 1
Ohio Issue 1

Related Content

Negotiations Over Redistricting Reform Break Down

By Jan 31, 2018
Common Cause Ohio
Ohio Public Television

Closed-door negotiations over a new way to draw Ohio’s Congressional map have broken down. Ohio lawmakers and representatives from citizens’ groups left the Statehouse late last night without coming to an agreement.

Rehashing Redistricting

By Jan 31, 2018
Jo Ingles

Republican lawmakers who want to pass a bill to change the way the state’s Congressional map is drawn are continuing to negotiate behind closed doors with opponents of their plan to come up with a compromise. 

State Senate Committee Could Have An Agreement On Redistricting Soon

By Jan 31, 2018
Jo Ingles

Talks continue between majority Republican lawmakers and some of those who oppose their proposed redistricting reform ballot issue. 

Controversial Issue Creates Heated Exchanges At The Ohio Statehouse

By Jan 30, 2018
Jo Ingles

It’s crunch time for state lawmakers who must consider whether to pass their new Congressional redistricting plan and put it before voters in May. It’s been revised to encourage Democrats to buy into it but those changes haven’t been enough for them, or for citizens’ groups that plan to put a different redistricting issue before voters this fall. The battle has been heated at times.

Still Talking About Redistricting But No Agreement.....Yet

By Jan 29, 2018
Jo Ingles

An Ohio Senate committee is set to consider a plan tomorrow devised by legislative leaders to change the way Ohio’s Congressional district map is drawn. Some key lawmakers have been behind closed doors trying to hammer out an agreement with minority Democrats to get enough of their buy-in to make passage viable. 