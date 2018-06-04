Renacci Blasts Back At Brown's First Ad With Negative Ad Of His Own

The Republican candidate for US Senate is firing back at an ad from the Democratic incumbent with an ad of his own. This campaign was expected to be expensive, and now it’s certain to be nasty as well.

Like his opponent Sen Sherrod Brown’s inaugural ad, Congressman Jim Renacci’s first one is negative too.

Brown’s ad from last month claims Renacci was a lobbyist while in Congress. But Politifact noted he was registered but there’s no evidence he lobbied, so the ad was rated “mostly false”. Brown is only in his ad for a few seconds, whereas Renacci is on screen the whole time, including when he challenges Brown to make his claims in person on camera. Brown said in a statement that he’d welcome a discussion on Renacci’s non-payment of income taxes, a claim made in 2012 which Politifact rated as “true”.