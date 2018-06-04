Renacci Blasts Back At Brown's First Ad With Negative Ad Of His Own

The Republican candidate for US Senate is firing back at an ad from the Democratic incumbent with an ad of his own. This campaign was expected to be expensive, and now it’s certain to be nasty as well.

Like his opponent Sen Sherrod Brown’s inaugural ad, Congressman Jim Renacci’s first one is negative too.

Brown’s ad from last month claims Renacci was a lobbyist while in Congress. But Politifact noted he was registered but there’s no evidence he  lobbied, so the ad was rated “mostly false”. Brown is only in his ad for a few seconds, whereas Renacci is on screen the whole time, including when he challenges Brown to make his claims in person on camera. Brown said in a statement that he’d welcome a discussion on Renacci’s non-payment of income taxes, a claim made in 2012 which Politifact rated as “true”.

2018 U.S. Senate Race
jim renacci
Sherrod Brown
politifact

Related Content

Brown Says First Ad In Senate Campaign Shows "Contrast" With Renacci, Who Calls It "False"

By May 21, 2018
@MediumBuying, Twitter

(Editor's update: Politifact graded this ad "mostly false" on May 31.)

The tone of the US Senate race between incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican Congressman Jim Renacci may have been set by the very first ad, which ends its short run on broadcast and cable TV around the state today.

Brown, Renacci React To Proposal On Pension Crisis, Likely To Be Major Issue In U.S. Senate Campaign

By May 21, 2018
Karen Kasler

1.3 million retired unionized workers are facing a growing crisis surrounding underfunded pensions. And with 60,000 of those in Ohio, it’s sure to be an issue in the campaign for US Senate. And the incumbent has a proposal he wants to see passed by the end of the year.

Brown, Renacci Set For November Showdown

By May 11, 2018
Andy Chow

Congressman Jim Renacci and U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown are preparing for a November showdown. Renacci overwhelmingly won the Republican nomination in the Senate race while Brown ran unopposed to keep his seat. Brown says he looks forward to debating Renacci on the issues.

Brown Supports Trump's Tariffs On Steel, Aluminum

By Mar 9, 2018

President Donald Trump has found an unlikely supporter in his contentious effort to raise tariffs on imported steel - that supporter is Ohio’s top ranking Democrat. 